Someone has been victim to a 'serious' sexual assault on Cheltenham Promenade, prompting a police appeal.

The incident is suspected to have occurred by the phone boxes opposite White Stuff and Hotel Chocolat between 6.10am and 6.15am on Saturday 22 January.

CCTV shows a number of passers-by who were in the area at the time of the incident and Gloucestershire Police is asking these members of the public to get in touch.

A man from Dursley in his 20s was arrested on the same day on suspicion of rape. He has since been bailed to return to police in April.

Detective Constable Steve Martin from the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Team said: "We are looking to identify and speak to a number of people who appear to have walked close by to the incident.

"They may not have known an offence was taking place but we would like to speak to them about what they may have seen.

“I hope that the speedy arrest that was made only a matter of hours after the report was made to police reassures other victims of sexual offences that Gloucestershire Constabulary is here, we will listen and we will take your report seriously."

The victim has received specialist care following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 156 of 22 January.

You can alternatively complete a form quoting the same incident number.