Bereaved relatives have been left devastated after tributes to their loved ones were removed by staff at Weston Crematorium.

Lorraine Windsor remembers her husband and parents at the crematorium and among her taken tributes was a painted stone saying 'good night, sleep tight'.

Lorraine said: "It's just empty, it's just a tree. There's nothing to focus on whereas before you could pull the weeds, chat to him, change the flowers and just focus."

Lisa Lees regularly maintains the area where she scattered her mum's ashes and returned on February 18 to make sure nothing would be damaged by Storm Eunice when she discovered her tributes had been removed.

Tributes to Lisa's mum were removed by staff at Weston Crematorium. Credit: ITV News

She said: "Just looking at it, I feel like crying.

"It's just devastating, absolutely devastating to see what they've ripped away of my memories of my mum - it's disgraceful."

Lisa continued: "She was the most amazing mum and Nan. She was bubbly, she was fun, she was just crazy.

"I come here because it's my way of coping with my loss and it makes me feel a bit better if I can come here and speak to my mum."

"We had to sort through other people's stuff and some of it has been broken, to get the remains of what we had left.

"It was all smashed. They had just thrown it all in a cardboard box as if she was nothing.

"I feel like I'm starting my grieving all over again."

Lisa and Tim Lees. Credit: ITV News

A spokesperson for the Worle site said they are sorry for any distress caused but visitors had been given notice that items would be disposed of in the shared memorial gardens if the 'overall standards had fallen'.

In a statement a spokesperson for Weston Crematorium said: “We are sympathetic to the views of Ms Lees and are very sorry for any distress this has caused.

"With shared memorial gardens we try to meet the needs all families and understand they may have different ways of remembering their loved ones.

"We hope to meet with Ms Lees to find a resolution that helps her to pay tribute to her mother without impacting other mourners."