A man in his 20s has died in hospital following a crash on a country lane in Somerset.

The man was cycling on the A372 in Westonzoyland when he was involved in a collision with a car at approximately 7.45pm on Wednesday 16 February.

He sustained significant injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was being treated for the past week.

Sadly the man died in hospital during the early hours of yesterday morning (21 February).

Avon and Somerset Police said: "Our thoughts go out to his family at this difficult time who are being supported by a family liaison officer."

The force are appealing for any information or dashcam footage of the incident.

They are asking anyone who was travelling along the A372 that evening or who witnessed what happened, to call 101 and give reference number 5222039518.