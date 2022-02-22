Dangerous Bideford paedophile jailed for 24 years

A sexual predator from north Devon who abused children over two decades has been jailed for 24 years.

Gerald Ludlam, who is also known as Toby Ludlam, was convicted of 14 serious sexual offences - including indecent assault, indecency with a child and rape - at a trial at Exeter Crown Court in December.

The 62-year-old, who committed the offences in the 1990s and early 2000s, was sentenced on February 21.

He had described himself as a “hard-drinking and hard-working biker” who was wrongly accused.

Ludlam was convicted following a trial at Exeter Crown Court (pictured). Credit: BPM Media

But Ludlam, of Market Place, Bideford, was branded “dangerous” by a judge and given an extended three years on licence.

He will be almost 90-years-old when his full sentence ends.

'I find you dangerous'

Judge Peter Johnson said: "In December last year, you were convicted of 14 out of 15 counts that represented a campaign of sexual abuse against children.

"You have shown no remorse whatsoever and you perhaps never will admit your actions.

“You continue to deny anything happened and your nods and shaking of the head in the dock confirm that view.

“I find you are dangerous and impose an extended sentence."

Ludlam will serve two thirds of the 24 years in jail. He will remain on licence for a total of 27 years.

"You will be almost 90 when the sentence comes to an end," the judge added.