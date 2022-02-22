A dog rescued after a vet refused his previous owner's request to have him put down has now found his forever home after more than 500 days at a Somerset rescue centre.

Buddy - a 10-year-old terrier - is the longest-serving dog ever to be cared for by staff at the RSPCA's Brent Knoll Animal Centre.

His previous owner took him to a vet to be put down after they could not handle his challenging behaviour.

The vet refused, and instead took Buddy to the rescue centre in Somerset.

The RSPCA North Somerset Branch passed on a message from Buddy's new owners.

It said: "Buddy is settling in very well, he hasn’t stopped all day playing ball and going around the field, but he is asleep on my lap now.

"We too are very happy."

Buddy worked hard with behaviourists at the rescue centre to try to tackle his issues and identify things which trigger his bad behaviour.

He is now settling into his new home and has a bright future ahead of him.