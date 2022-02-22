An immersive Van Gogh exhibition which has travelled around the world - from Europe,to Asia to the USA - will arrive at a secret location in Bristol this summer.

'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' allows viewers to step into some of the artists most famous paintings via 360 degree, floor-to ceiling digital reconstructions of the works.

The exhibition will bring digital versions of more than 300 of Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings, and paintings to a 'secret' location in Bristol to be announced.

Visitors to the Immersive Experience will be required to wear face masks at all times. Credit: Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

It will include 20,000 square foot light and sound experiences featuring two-story projections of his famous pieces.

Virtual reality headsets will feature as part of the immersive experience, which allows people to experience a day-in-the-life of the Dutch artist.

A drawing studio and additional galleries that explore the life, works and techniques of Van Gogh and explain the inspiration behind works like Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles, and Starry Night Over The Rhone River will also be part of the exhibition.

The artists most famous works will be blown up in floor to ceiling reconstructions. Credit: Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

The immersive experience first premiered in a cathedral in Naples, Italy, in November of 2017.

Since then, it has travelled around the world in cities like London, Brussels, Beijing, Tel Aviv, New York and Washington DC.

The location for the Bristol edition has not been released, but the organisers say it will be announced soon.

They say it will be "a unique and inspirational venue in the heart of the city, with at least 20,000 square-feet of space to enjoy, and 30 foot ceilings".

How much are tickets to the Van Gogh experience in Bristol and where can I buy them?

Tickets for the Bristol leg of the exhibition are on sale now. Prices start at £21.90 for adults and £14.00 for children, and there is a 30% discount for seniors, students and NHS workers.

You can buy tickets on the exhibition website.