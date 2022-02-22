Play video

Watch Marina Jenkins' interviews with the lottery winners

Six neighbours in Wellington have been left stunned after learning they had won a total of £180,000 all thanks to their postcode.

Their postcode, TA21 8TE, was announced as the winner of the People's Postcode Lottery on Saturday 5 February. Each of the six winners scooped £30,000.

Lorna Brady, aged 74, could not believe her eyes after being presented with her prize cheque. On seeing the total she gasped: "No?! Oh my God. This is life-changing for me. Is this real?

"I thought even if it was £50 it would be fun. I can't believe it, thank you so much."

Lorna's first thoughts for the winnings were for her family, she said: "I'm a pensioner on pension credits and I support my daughter and two grandchildren as well, so this is going to help.

"I'm going to go on a cruise. I want to go somewhere warm so maybe the Caribbean, the fjords have always fascinated me, but I'll need to go in the summertime. Or the Greek isles, I've been there before and absolutely loved it.

"My granddaughter is studying archaeology so she'll want to go with me because there's so much history there."

The six lucky neighbours live on Buckwell, Wellington in Somerset. Credit: ITV West Country

Among the winners were couple, Leslie Tubb and Linda Biddulph, who won a combined prize of £60,000.

After seeing how much they had won, Linda burst into laughter and Leslie added: “I’m over the moon. It’s life-changing.”

Leslie, who works as a limo driver, said the couple would need to have a think about how to spend their winnings - but that a holiday is on the horizon: “I’ll put it in the bank for the time being, then we’ll book a holiday and go off for a week or a month, see how we get on really.”

Linda agreed and added: “I’m going to take my time and think about what I want to do. I could get something or go on an adventure or something like that. It’s going to be good.”

The couple had one particular destination in mind and Leslie said: “Mauritius is lovely, I’ve been there but a long time ago, but Linda really wants to go there.”

Linda then joked: “I’ll just tag along.”

Couple Leslie Tubb and Linda Biddulph won £30,000 each. Credit: People's Postcode Lottery

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson presented the winners with their cheques, he said: “What an absolute pleasure it was to meet Lorna, Leslie and Linda and present them with this fantastic surprise.

“It sounds like they’ve got some lovely plans for their winnings and I hope they have an amazing time spending the cash.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £850million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.