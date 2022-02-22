Police have been called after a light aircraft made an emergency landing in Wiltshire.

Wiltshire Police officers are at the scene in Alton Barnes following the incident this afternoon (February 22).

The aircraft landed at around 5.20pm in a field in the area.

Police confirmed there were two people in the aircraft, and both have been reported as uninjured.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "We received a report of a light aircraft performing an emergency landing near Alton Barnes at 5.20pm this evening (22/02).

"The plane landed in a field and both occupants have been reported as uninjured.

"Officers are currently at the scene."