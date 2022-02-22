A 15-year-old boy from Gloucester has been arrested on suspicion of raping and sexually assaulting a girl in Cheltenham.

Gloucester Police say the arrest is connected to an incident in Montpellier park in Cheltenham on Saturday 11 December.

The boy was arrested this morning (February 22) and remains in police custody.

Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time to come forward.

Rape and serious sexual offences detective, Sergeant Faye Satchwell-Bennett, said: “We are currently in the process of submitting further evidence for examination in this case.

"However, please can I urge people to cast their minds back to that day - if they were in the park area, if they heard or saw anything suspicious, particularly a group of young people concentrated around the centre of the park. We'd please like you to get in touch."

You can contact the force by completing an online form on Gloucestershire Police's website and quoting incident number 332 of 11 December.

Alternatively you can call police on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or online via crimestoppers-uk.org