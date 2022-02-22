The Bristol care home having Christmas Day in February

Play video

Staff at a care home in Bristol threw a surprise Christmas party for residents, after their original festive plans were cancelled due to covid.

Bishopsmead Lodge Care Home in Bishopsworth went into lockdown due to a covid outbreak in late December 2021. This meant that Christmas Day had to be very low-key.

A lot of staff members and residents had caught covid and family members could not visit their loved ones.

Nicola Jones, manager of Bishopsmead Lodge, decided she could let her residents go another 12 months with out celebrating Christmas properly.

The surprise made some residents emotional, as they were so pleased to be celebrating Christmas properly. Credit: ITV West Country

Nicola Jones said: "Although we managed to celebrate on December 25, it was a much quieter affair than we’re used to.

"We decided our residents deserved a proper full-blown festive celebration with Father Christmas himself in attendance.

"Everyone is really excited to be getting together for our ‘Christmas Day Part 2’ party and we reckon it’s better late than never!”

Residents enjoyed eating the full works, cooked by the chef onsite. Credit: ITV West Country

Some residents were moved to tears by the kindness shown by the staff. One said: "It's wonderful that these people could have thought of doing something amazing like this!"

Another added: "I am so happy. If other people are happy, that makes me happy."

Residents were served a full Christmas lunch, with an option of soup or prawn cocktail to start.

After the meal, family members joined in - they played games, sung carols and Father Christmas handed out gifts.

On Thursday 24 February, all covid restrictions will be lifted in England.

Care home manager Nicola Jones said she is waiting on clearer guidance on how care homes should protect their residents and how they should now deal with positive cases of covid.