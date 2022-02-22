Music legend Sir Tom Jones has announced a gig at Longleat this summer in one of just two gigs announced for his summer tour.

The Welsh musician will perform at Longleat for one night only on June 23.

He promises to bring his much loved classics like 'It’s Not Unusual' ‘Kiss’ and ‘Delilah’ to the grounds of the 15th century Wiltshire estate.

He will also play new hits from last year’s ‘Surrounded By Time’ album, which features his versions of songs by the likes of Bob Dylan, The Waterboys and Cat Stevens.

The grounds have been home to concerts and immersive experiences in the past. Credit: Barry Batchelor/PA Archive

Sir Tom will then perform at Blickling Estate in Norfolk on 9 July as part of the same two-part tour.

The award winning musician has had a star-studded 55-year career, with highlights like BRIT Awards for Best Male and Outstanding Contribution to Music, a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement, and GQ Man Of The Year award.

How can you get tickets to see Tom Jones?

The tour features just two locations, one of which is at Longleat.

Tickets will be released on The Ticketmaster website in two batches.

The pre-sale will go live at 10am on Wednesday 23rd February, and general sale takes place on Friday 25th February at 10am on the same website.