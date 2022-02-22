Tributes have been paid to the esteemed jeweller and former Exeter City chairman Ivor Doble who has died at the age of 96.

A long standing supporter of the Grecians, he became chairman of the club in 1985, holding the position for 17 years.

Ivor started a well known jewellery business in Devon during the war years and kept working well in to his 90s.

In a post on their website, Exeter City FC said: "All of us at Exeter City are saddened to hear of the death of former club chairman Ivor Doble.

"Ivor, who has passed away aged 96, first became involved with the club in the early 80s, going on to become chairman from 1985 until 2002.

"He was a popular and well-known figure in Exeter, known for both his role at the club and within the local business community through his well-established jewellery shops, with his flagship shop on Sidwell Street just a stone’s throw from St James Park.

Exeter City's stadium, St James Park Credit: ITV West Country

"Ivor was chairman during one of Exeter City’s most successful periods on the pitch under the management of Terry Cooper.

"Following a mid-table finish in his first season in charge, Cooper led City to their only major title in 1989/90, winning the Fourth Division.

"City won an impressive 20 home league games in their title-winning season and remained unbeaten in all 31 home fixtures."

Julian Tagg, president and director of external affairs and football at Exeter City Football Club, said: “Many of our fans will have known Ivor personally.

"He always took the time to speak to supporters, and indeed as chairman was the face of our football club for many years.

"Everyone at the club passes their sincere condolences to the Doble family.”

Nick Hawker, chair of Exeter City Supporters Trust, said: “Ivor was first and foremost a dedicated supporter who became an influential chairman, and, like many local people, I am saddened to hear of this news.

"He saw the club through some good times on the pitch, and also some very challenging times, but he will be remembered for his dedication and commitment to the club he loved.”