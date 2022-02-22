A woman is in a life-threatening condition after being hit by a car in Bristol.

The collision happened on Southmead Road shortly after 5pm today (22 February).

Avon and Somerset Police has appealed for members of the public to come forward with any information if they witnessed the crash.

In a tweet, the force said: "Did you witness a collision between a car and a woman on Southmead Rd shortly after 5pm today?

"The woman is in a life threatening condition.

"If you saw what happened or saw a woman crossing the road near the Henleaze Rd roundabout just before, call 101 quoting log 709 of today."