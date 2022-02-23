Meghan Markle's Oprah interview dress goes on display in Bath

A version of the black and white silk dress which Meghan Markle wore during an interview with Oprah Winfrey is now on display in Bath's Fashion Museum as their 2021 'Dress of the Year'.

Visitors to the Fashion Museum are able to view the famous dress for themselves as it is the final item in the headline exhibition 'A History of Fashion in 100 Objects'.

The frock features a deep front, lotus flower embroidery and matching belt from Giorgio Armani’s Spring/Summer 2022 Cruise Collection, which is still available to buy in America.

Each year, the Fashion Museum invites experts from the fashion industry to select the Dress of the Year.

It is meant to represent the mood of fashion during the past year, which experts Ibrahim Kamara and Gareth Wrighton from Dazed magazine decided was encapsulated by the highly anticipated CBS interview.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the Giorgio Armani number for the whole two-hour television special with Oprah, which aired in nearly 70 countries and drew an estimated 60 million viewers worldwide.

The Dazed experts said: "In today’s hyper-stylised pop culture, the Dress of the Year now has the potential to also be ‘meme of the year’ and we both latched upon Meghan and Harry’s now iconic interview with Oprah as the definitive anti-establishment moment that will forever endure in the British collective consciousness.

"Meghan’s wrap dress by Armani, worn to showcase a divine pregnancy, framed the Duchess in black against the bountiful landscaping of Tyler Perry’s Hollywood garden.

"This look now, through sheer association with a viral television moment, is firmly engrained in our pop culture psyche."

Exhibiting the dress at the Bath Fashion Museum is hoped to enrich trips to the museum for locals who go often and visitors coming from afar.

Councillor Dine Romero, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, Communities and Culture at Bath & North East Somerset Council, said: “We’re delighted that this iconic dress will be added to the Fashion Museum collection to represent a key moment of 2021.

"We look forward to seeing it on display at the Museum, where local residents and visitors will be able to admire it up-close," she finished.