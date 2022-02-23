Flood warnings issued for River Severn in Gloucestershire as storm causes rivers to surge
Several flood warnings are in place across Gloucestershire as rivers continue to surge following Storms Eunice and Franklin.
High water levels have been recorded on the Rivers Avon, Severn and Wye, putting many low-lying towns and villages from Tewkesbury to Gloucester at risk of flooding.
The flood warnings in place across Gloucestershire today (February 23) are:
River Severn:
Bushley
Severn Ham, Tewkesbury
Tewkesbury
Abbots Court, Deerhurst
Chaceley and Haw Bridge
Apperley and The Leigh
Less severe flood alerts are also in place across Gloucestershire. They affect:
River Wye in Gloucestershire
Severn Estuary from Gloucester to Sharpness
Rivers Frome and Cam
River Leadon catchment
River Severn in Gloucestershire
The Environment Agency have warned river levels will continue to rise at the Mythe Bridge river gauge and that flooding of property and farmland is expected.
They expect flooding to affect Bredon Road, White Bear, King John’s Cottages in Tewkesbury.
As a result of recent heavy rainfall, river levels are also expected to remain high into next week.
Incident response staff are liaising with emergency services and have asked residents to move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety and avoid contact with flood water.