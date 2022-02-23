Flood warnings issued for River Severn in Gloucestershire as storm causes rivers to surge

Flooding in Tewkesbury in 2021. Credit: PA

Several flood warnings are in place across Gloucestershire as rivers continue to surge following Storms Eunice and Franklin.

High water levels have been recorded on the Rivers Avon, Severn and Wye, putting many low-lying towns and villages from Tewkesbury to Gloucester at risk of flooding.

The flood warnings in place across Gloucestershire today (February 23) are:

River Severn:

  • Bushley

  • Severn Ham, Tewkesbury

  • Tewkesbury

  • Abbots Court, Deerhurst

  • Chaceley and Haw Bridge

  • Apperley and The Leigh

Less severe flood alerts are also in place across Gloucestershire. They affect:

  • River Wye in Gloucestershire

  • Severn Estuary from Gloucester to Sharpness

  • Rivers Frome and Cam

  • River Leadon catchment

  • River Severn in Gloucestershire

The Environment Agency have warned river levels will continue to rise at the Mythe Bridge river gauge and that flooding of property and farmland is expected.

They expect flooding to affect Bredon Road, White Bear, King John’s Cottages in Tewkesbury.

As a result of recent heavy rainfall, river levels are also expected to remain high into next week.

Incident response staff are liaising with emergency services and have asked residents to move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety and avoid contact with flood water. 