Several flood warnings are in place across Gloucestershire as rivers continue to surge following Storms Eunice and Franklin.

High water levels have been recorded on the Rivers Avon, Severn and Wye, putting many low-lying towns and villages from Tewkesbury to Gloucester at risk of flooding.

The flood warnings in place across Gloucestershire today (February 23) are:

River Severn:

Bushley

Severn Ham, Tewkesbury

Tewkesbury

Abbots Court, Deerhurst

Chaceley and Haw Bridge

Apperley and The Leigh

Less severe flood alerts are also in place across Gloucestershire. They affect:

River Wye in Gloucestershire

Severn Estuary from Gloucester to Sharpness

Rivers Frome and Cam

River Leadon catchment

River Severn in Gloucestershire

The Environment Agency have warned river levels will continue to rise at the Mythe Bridge river gauge and that flooding of property and farmland is expected.

They expect flooding to affect Bredon Road, White Bear, King John’s Cottages in Tewkesbury.

As a result of recent heavy rainfall, river levels are also expected to remain high into next week.

Incident response staff are liaising with emergency services and have asked residents to move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety and avoid contact with flood water.