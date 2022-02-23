Play video

A rapid response worker who cares for people in their own homes says the job can be emotionally overwhelming and physically demanding.

Speaking to ITV West Country as part of a series of reports on life inside the NHS, Kirsty Orchard said she feels her team is often 'forgotten' because of the focus on so-called 'front line' hospital staff.

Kirsty's team, based across Torbay, supports people in their own homes who have either just left hospital or are close to the end of their lives.

Kirsty says she finds the job emotionally taxing. Credit: ITV News

"The toughest part of my job is the emotional side of it," Kirsty said.

"I cry all the time. I suppose you have to have a tough exterior because we go into a lot of emotional situations that can be quite distressing.

"I'm very sympathetic and empathetic, but I do get emotionally attached and when I come out of those situations I do have to give myself a moment. It can be quite traumatic.

"Physically it's quite challenging because if you're in a hospital setting, you have all the equipment you need, you have the physios and occupational therapists on hand, whereas we're going into people's homes."

Kirsty juggles her work with being mum to her son, Theo. Credit: ITV News

Kirsty says as the team is often out in the community, they are not as visible as hospital staff.

"I feel like we are forgotten. Also the job role is quite unexplained - when I say rapid response it sounds more dramatic than it is."

Geraldine's husband, John, died in September last year. Credit: ITV News

On the day ITV followed them, the team's first job was to pay a visit to 76-year-old Geraldine Sear at her home in Torquay.

Last September Geraldine's husband, John, fell suddenly and seriously ill with advanced liver cancer.

Within 28 days of his diagnosis, John died. Kirsty and her colleagues cared for him in the final stages of his life.

Geraldine said: "It was so fast and they came every day. I couldn't have managed without them because there was no other help.

"I've got no family nearby, it was these guys or nobody."

Kirsty has been visiting Geraldine again after she broke her wrist. Credit: ITV News

Just two weeks ago Geraldine found herself in need of help once more after she fell and fractured her wrist while out shopping.

"Once again I called on the troops and they have been brilliant," she said.

"I can't shower, I can't make breakfast, dressing is difficult. They are always cheerful, they are always kind. I can't manage without them."