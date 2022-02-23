Motorists in Plymouth are facing months of disruption as major roadworks near the city's hospital begin.

Work on the second phase of a multi-million pound scheme to improve access to Derriford Hospital will start on Thursday (February 24).

The Morlaix Drive Access Improvement Scheme will see Morlaix Drive widened to allow the flow of two-way traffic.

Work began last month with works at the junction immediately to the west of the patient drop off points and bus stops at the front of the hospital.

Now, with these nearing completion, attention will now move to Morlaix Drive and Brest Road for the next phase of the works.

Staff and visitors will still be able to use Morlaix Drive and the southbound exit from Derriford Roundabout onto Brest Road. Credit: Plymouth Live / BPM

The works were originally due to start in 2020 but were postponed because of the pandemic.

From February 24, there will be no access for inbound traffic on Morlaix Drive or northbound traffic on Brest Road.

The closures are expected to stay in place until December, when the scheme is due to finish.

'No alternative'

Although the closures might cause disruption for motorists and hospital staff, councillor Jonathan Drean said they hope to keep delays to a "minimum".

"I’m pleased that the teams are able to move to the next phase on the Morlaix Drive scheme," he said.

"But I do acknowledge that for regular users of Derriford Hospital, as well as their hard-working staff, this part of the scheme will cause inconvenience for some journeys.

"I’m afraid there is no alternative in terms of the traffic management and we have worked extensively with our colleagues at the hospital and in the ambulance service to ensure that we keep delays to a minimum."

The works will also include the planting of over 50 trees and bat and insect boxes along Morlaix Drive.