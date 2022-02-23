A body has been found in the search for missing woman from Cornwall.

Lorna Bartlett, from Bugle near St Austell, had not been seen by family and friends since Saturday 19 February but her car was located at Spit Beach Car Park.

The 62-year-old's son appealed to the public for help saying it was very "out of character" for her to have travelled to that beach alone.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers searching for the missing woman from St Austell have today (23 February) located the body of a person.

“Officers have been carrying out searches with the assistance of other emergency services and the police helicopter.

“The body of a woman was located in the St Austell area in the early hours of this morning.

“The family of the missing woman has been informed about the discovery. Formal identification has not yet taken place.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”