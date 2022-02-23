Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl called Maddison who was reported missing from her home in Bristol yesterday (22 February) at around 12pm.

She is described as white with curly brown hair and was last seen wearing black jeans, black trainers and a dark blue tracksuit jacket.

Police believe Maddison could be in the central Bristol area, and are looking for her around Broadmead, Cabot Circus and the Bear Pit.

They addressed her directly in a tweet, saying: "Maddison, if you see this, people are worried about you, please get in touch."

They have asked anyone who might have seen her to call 101 and quote the info reference number: 5222044305.