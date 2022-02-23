People in Cornwall have been receiving calls from so called 'doctors' asking them to pay money for medication.

The medical scam callers have been targeting the mid-Cornwall in particular, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.

Sergeant Dave Pearce said: "We’ve been made aware of residents in mid Cornwall receiving calls from so called doctors asking for money for medication.

"Please do not hand any money over and report via 101 or webchat to Devon and Cornwall Police.

"NHS South West I’m sure will confirm doctors will never request payments over the phone."

Devon and Cornwall put out a warning about the scam phone calls on their twitter earlier today (Wednesday 23 February).

The force said you should stop to think about the call you have received and consider whether it is genuine.

The advice comes from a national campaign called Take Five, which offers advice and help people protect against email, phone and online fraud.