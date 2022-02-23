A search is underway for a missing 14-year-old boy from Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police have launched an appeal to help find the teenager, who they say has links to Cardiff.

The boy's family do not want his name to be released, but he is described as mixed race, 5ft 9in tall and has long curly hair.

The teenager was last seen wearing a long black padded Kings Will Dream coat and could be wearing either Nike Air Force One trainers or Nike VaporMax trainers with a yellow sole.

He was also carrying a black King's Will Dream rucksack.

Police say if anyone has information on the boy's whereabouts, they should call 999 and quote the reference number 5222026669.