A woman was sexually assaulted while she was dancing in a club in Cheltenham, prompting a police appeal.

The woman was on the dance floor of MooMoo's nightclub on Regent Street when a man put his hands up her skirt during the early hours of Tuesday (22 February).

She managed to push him away and reported the incident to police.

A 19-year-old man from Cheltenham was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for people to come forward with any information they have on the incident.

Investigating officers would like to speak to people who inside the club at the time and who may have seen anything suspicious.

They ask anybody with information to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 28 of 22.