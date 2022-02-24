Six people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the M5 in Somerset.

The incident, which involved eight vehicles including a coach, happened on the southbound carriageway between Weston-super-Mare (J21) and Burnham-on-Sea (J22) shortly after 10am.

The carriageway was initially completely blocked but two lanes have since reopened, according to police.

Long tailbacks of traffic remain - with queues stretching as far back as Clevedon.

The air ambulance was called to the scene and a spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service told ITV News West Country it has taken six people to hospital.

There is more than 10 miles of traffic queuing on the motorway Credit: National Highways

They said: “We were called at 10.16am to a road traffic incident on the M5 between junctions 21 and 22.

"We sent an air ambulance, three double-crewed land ambulances, three operations officers, and two hazardous area response teams, and conveyed six patients to hospital by land ambulance.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Eight vehicles, including a coach, were involved in three collisions on the same section of road at that time.

"The fire and rescue service and air and land ambulances attended. Traffic on the northbound carriageway was stopped briefly to allow the air ambulance to land and lift.

"Lanes two and three were reopened by 11.45am. Lane one closure was handed to National Highways at about midday pending recovery of the vehicles."