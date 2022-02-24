Play video

Watch Trigger and his spaniel friend enjoying a walk at Heaven's Gate in Warminster.

A family from Wiltshire say they are "heartbroken" after losing their much-loved dog to Alabama rot.

The Treasure family believe five-year-old Trigger caught the disease during a walk at King Alfred's Tower in Warminster.

They are urging other pet owners to wash their dogs after a muddy walk and to check them for lesions or sores, which are key symptoms of Alabama rot.

If they spot any, they should take their pet to the vets immediately.

The Treasure family believe Trigger caught Alabama rot during a walk near King Alfred's Tour at Stourhead. Credit: PA

Trigger's owner, Helen, said the hardest part of seeing her adored Labrador retriever get sick was not knowing what was wrong.

She said: “It was after a visit to King Alfred’s Tower in Stourhead, where lots of people were walking their dogs, that Trigger seemed to fall ill.

"We thought he might have an infection. The next day we took him to our local vets who prescribed antibiotics and anti-inflammatories."

'Heartbreaking decision'

Trigger became sicker and the vets carried out blood tests and discovered he had acute kidney failure.

Helen added: "They weren’t sure at the time of the reasons behind it and he was on a drip all night but deteriorating, so we made the heartbreaking decision to have him put to sleep.

“After this, the vets confirmed he also had a tiny lesion on his tongue – something they said they would never have spotted when he was alive."

“It was incredibly sad but we were relieved that he was no longer suffering and we are sharing his story to help awareness of Alabama rot among fellow dog owners.”

Trigger living life to the full - the family are 'heartbroken' that he was taken so young. Credit: Helen Treasure

Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists in Winchester has been leading research into Alabama rot since 2012 and is collating information on all cases and reports of confirmed cases across the country.

David Walker, who leads the team at Anderson Moores, is the UK’s foremost authority on the disease.

He said: “We’re very sad to confirm another case of CRGV in 2022. Unfortunately, we find ourselves in the time of year when cases are most commonly identified.

“It is understandably worrying for dog owners; however, I must stress that this disease is still very rare.

“We’re advising dog owners across the country to remain calm but vigilant and seek advice from their local vets if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions.”

Lesions like this are a tell-tale sign of Alabama rot or CRGV.

What is Alabama rot?

Alabama rot, also known as CRGV (cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy), is a rare, potentially life-threatening disease in dogs.

The disease originally appeared in the late 1980s and was first detected in the UK in 2012. It affects the kidneys and has a 90% mortality rate.

There have been 282 confirmed cases in the UK. Trigger's case is the third of 2022.

It is not yet known what causes CRGV or why some dogs suffer more than others but research is continuing.

Trigger with his best friend, who survives him. Credit: Helen Treasure

You can find out more about this rare but potentially fatal disease here.