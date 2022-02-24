Play video

Large volumes of Cornish daffodils are being left to rot in farms across the county as owners struggle to source labour to pick them.

Cornwall is one of the world's major suppliers of daffodils. It is estimated that the county harvests around 900 million daffodil stems each year.

This means more than 2,700 daffodil pickers are needed each season, but the labour is becoming increasingly difficult to find.

Fentongollan Farm in Truro said only 6 out of 30 people who enquired about work actually turned up to provide labour.

This farm in Truro is struggling to recruit pickers.

One of the farmers, Frances Hosking, said: "Everyone thinks fields of daffodils which aren't picked are really beautiful - and they do look really beautiful, but to farmers like us, we know that they only look like that because they've not been picked."

Despite the high wages - some pickers can take home more than a thousand pounds a week - the workforce is small, which means the daffodils are left to open and then rot.

Frances thinks this is a result of Cornwall's harsh conditions: "it's cold, its wet, it's raining.

Though beautiful, the flowering daffodils are not a good sign for farmers.

"If you can get a job earning the same inside in the supermarket or in a restaurant I think people would rather do that.

"It's hard work, you're bent over and its quite a physical job so I think you'd rather be inside."

As in many industries in the past year, the reason for the shortage of labour has been put down to foreign pickers not coming in from Europe due to Brexit and pandemic travel restrictions.

The government has recently extended a visa scheme allowing farmers to bring in seasonal workers from abroad for non-edible crops.

Secretary of Sate and head of DEFRA, George Eustace said it is a positive move for the farmers: "It was a difficult year last year for daffodils, caused primarily by the Covid restrictions.

"But this year the Covid restrictions are gone, travel restrictions have eased, all they have to do now is a bit of testing, and they can access these new schemes."

Some daffodil farms are beginning to see the benefits of the scheme.

At the other end of Cornwall, on the Rame peninsula, a small team of Bulgarian workers have started their season.

Ventsi comes over for a few months and sends his earnings back to his family.

He said: "In Bulgaria they don't have a job for us. If I stay in Bulgaria, I have to be working some jobs for nothing money. That's why there is better money here in England."

Pickers sometimes have to work in harsh weather conditions.

Farmers hope high wages will encourage Cornish residents to get picking too. Helene lives near a daffodil farm in Cornwall and has signed up to work this year.

"I was reading about the problems that there were last year, they were saying that British people won't pick the daffodils, and I thought - oh well actually I could do that." she said.

"I would enjoy doing it, and I need to get some exercise, and I'm getting paid. So it's brilliant," she finished.

Despite the uncertainty, farmers seem optimistic about their workforce for the year ahead.

They remain hopeful that pickers will be able to arrive more easily from abroad, and also from within Cornwall itself.