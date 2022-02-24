A man who made money dumping other people's waste for more than a year has been ordered to clear the mess in Torquay, or face prison.

Vitor Da Silva has been given a fine of £500, plus a £22 victim surcharge, after operating an illegal rubbish clearance operation.

He has been given three months to remove the waste - and if he fails to pay and clean it up, he will face immediate imprisonment.

The Environment Agency caught the 54-year-old, of Barton Road, fly-tipping vehicles, furniture, white goods, gas bottles and other items on a field.

The rubbish pile is located in Daccombe, near Newton Abbot, at the junction of Downaway Lane and St Marychurch Road.

People who used Da Silva's illegal waste disposal services are being warned they could also be liable for failing to check that he had proper environmental permits.

Da Silva pleaded guilty to illegally dumping waste with no environmental permit between January 2019 and August 2020 at Plymouth Magistrates Court on 10 February 2022.

He was given a one-year conditional discharge which would be breached if he fails to clear the site by the end of May 2022.

He also has to provide proof that the rubbish had been properly transferred to a legal waste disposal site, otherwise he faces immediate imprisonment.

Phil Butterworth of the Environment Agency said: "Da Silva has been told to do what he should have done from the start and that is properly dispose of the waste.

"Unfortunately, anyone who used Da Silva’s services would have also failed their duty of care which is to ask for proof the waste carrier has an environmental permit, ask where the waste is going, avoid paying in cash and always get a receipt.

"Asking the right questions, and doing the right things can really help prevent waste getting into the wrong hands – the hands of waste criminals - and ending up in the wrong place."