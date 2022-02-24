Play video

Video shows damage at Sennen Cove's RNLI lifeboat station

The RNLI has launched a major fundraising appeal after one of its Cornish stations had its roof blown off during Storm Eunice.

The lifeboat station at Sennen Cove was badly damaged during strong winds last week.

The clear-up is ongoing but volunteers want to raise £100,000 to pay for repairs.

Station coxswain Ollie George, who was inside when the roof came off, said it happened “in a matter of seconds”.

The roof was ripped off during Storm Eunice last week.

“Our lifeboat station has stood through many storms over the years being in such an exposed location on the Cornish coast,” he said.

“I was inside the building at the time with my dad and we couldn’t believe the roof had been blown off in a matter of seconds.

“It just goes to show how powerful the winds were during the storm and we are so thankful that no one was hurt.”

He described the community’s response as “amazing” after volunteers were inundated with offers of help.

“The warmth and support we’ve received has been overwhelming and we are so grateful for everyone’s support during this time,” he added.

The charity - which self-insures its buildings - will use the money raised to replace its roof.

The fundraising page is open for donations.