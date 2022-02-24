There are major delays on the M5 after a 'multi-vehicle' crash on the southbound carriageway between Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-on-Sea.

The incident - which involved four vehicles - happened shortly before 11am and initially blocked the entire southbound carriageway. One lane have since reopened.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix says the air ambulance were called to the scene.

Large tailbacks remain going as far back as Clevedon, with some people reporting they have been queuing for more than an hour.

National Highways says the incident is not expected to clear completely for hours, with an estimate of around 3pm.

In a statement, National Highways South West said: "Lanes one and two (of three) remain closed for vehicles recovery and scene management.

"Please allow extra time for your journey."