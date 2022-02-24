Play video

Watch CCTV footage from the break-in

Paintings worth nearly £5,000 have been stolen during a burglary on an art gallery in Bristol.

Thieves broke in to the Hang It Picture Framing shop in Totterdown on Sunday evening (February 19) - just a few days after another attempted break-in.

The shop on Wells Road is owned by John Marsh and he released a number of pictures and CCTV videos in the hope of finding those responsible.

The criminals stole three pieces of art, two by anonymous artist Lukey and a third by Brenda Herd, after breaking through bars and a window at the back of shop.

Each of the items stolen have a value of £1,500.

Speaking to ITV, John said he was absolutely devastated to find out his shop had been targeted.

"We missed them by minutes, we nearly caught them in the act," he said.

"They have stolen three of the most expensive pictures I have. I haven’t slept I am always worried about the shop.

"I am glad nobody got hurt but I am just gutted. It is like your home being broken in to. It is really sad."

A statement from Avon and Somerset Police said CCTV enquiries in to the incident are ongoing.

“An attempted burglary at a commercial premises in Wells Road, Bristol, occurred at about 12.05am on Friday 18 February was reported to us," the police spokesperson said.

“A burglary then occurred at the same location at about 9pm on Sunday 20 February. CCTV enquiries are ongoing.

“We'd ask anyone who saw what happened, or witnessed anything suspicious in the area on either evening, to call 101 and give reference number 5222042657.”