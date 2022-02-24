A new speed camera in Cornwall has caught nearly 700 drivers in less than a week.

The camera has been installed on the A394 at Longdowns between Falmouth and Penzance.

It is bi-directional, meaning it can detect speeding cars on both sides of the road.

In its first week since being switched on, it caught 681 speeding motorists on the 30mph road.

Fines, courses and court

Of those caught by the new camera:

Five cases have been referred to court (where the excess speed is such that it is beyond out of court disposal options)

72 cases have received a conditional offer of a fixed penalty and points on their licence

604 cases have been sent the option of a driver awareness course

‘I’m shocked’

Cllr Philip Desmonde, Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for transport, said: “I’m shocked to learn how many drivers have been caught as a result of the new camera, particularly in such a short space of time.

The camera has been installed on the A394 at Longdowns. Credit: Google Maps

“This should provide a stark warning to road users – the camera is working and nearly 700 drivers will receive a letter through their door very soon.

“Speed limits are in place for a good reason, sadly too many people are injured on Cornwall’s roads. In 2020, 20 people lost their lives and 230 were seriously injured, some with life changing injuries.”

Another new camera is due to be installed in Tregolls Road in Truro in April, which will target speeding drivers and red light offenders.

Supt Adrian Leisk, who is the strategic lead for roads policing and chairman of Vision Zero South West, said: “I hope this goes some way to reassuring people across Devon and Cornwall that our speed cameras are fully operational and we are taking action against drivers who break the law.”