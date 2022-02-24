Play video

When Holly Crawshaw decided to change careers and leave hospitality to join NHS at the height of the pandemic, she had a very personal reason for doing so.

Aged just eight years old, Holly's youngest daughter was diagnosed with a front temporal lobe brain tumour.

She had surgery to have the tumour removed and Holly says it was "one of the biggest moments" of their lives.

"We were very grateful for what the NHS provided," she said.

"I knew I wanted to offer something in return to help, because we knew what it was like to need that support."

Speaking to ITV West Country during another shift as a porter at Torbay Hospital, Holly reflected on how her team keeps the health service going.

"It's a very physical role, you're always on your feet, it's quite heavy work," she said. "But I like that about the job because you feel like you have done a good day's work."

Holly says the job is tiring and physical. Credit: ITV News

Despite not being directly involved in treating them, Holly says porters naturally form a bond with patients who tend to open up about their nerves and anxieties.

But getting to know patients and striking up friendships can make it difficult when things do not turn out well.

"You are sensitive to the fact that people are really unwell and their outcomes are not always looking rosy," she said.

"Many times I have come out of here and felt tearful because I've heard stories and they have touched my heart. You do take that home with you and it makes you reflect on your own mortality."

James Merrell says porters have a 'sense of compassion' towards patients. Credit: ITV News

James Merrell, matron for the Emergency Department at Torbay, says porters are the 'heartbeat' of the hospital.

"They have a real sense of compassion towards our patients and their relatives, and that is linked to better patient experience and better health outcomes," he said.