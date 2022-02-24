Play video

Watch Caron Bell's report here.

A Ukrainian woman living in South Gloucestershire has said she is "extremely worried" for the safety of her family and friends in her home country after not being able to contact them since Russia launched its 'full-scale invasion'.

Vera Stadon has lived in the UK for over 25 years but she has numerous links and ties to Ukraine and says she has grown "very worried" for the safety of loved ones and friends.

She said: "I am very worried, I have got a very elderly mum who is 74 back home and she doesn't want to move anywhere.

"She wants to be in her home in her own country. I have got my brother and his family there as well, I have got friends, cousins, school-friends, we have big ties with the country.

Vera Stadon has lived in the UK since 1997 but says she is worried for family and friends in Ukraine.

"The President of Ukraine has said that anyone who wants weapons to defend themselves can have them, can you imagine that?

"My son who is 14 said to me today he hopes it is resolved because he doesn't want to go and fight when he is older. It makes me sad to hear that."

Vera then shared a message to the people of Russia, a country she said she grew to love whilst studying for four years at university when she was younger.

"I want to put a plea to Russian people. They are lovely, they are a lovely nation.

"I want to ask Russian people to come forward and come out on the streets to stand up against that dictator."

Olena Naujokaitiene, another Ukraine national who has lived in Bristol since 2011, has family in the country that she hasn't been able to speak to since the news broke earlier today. Mrs Naujokaitiene, who lives near Cribbs Causeway, said the last thing she heard was her grandmother's plan to hide underground in a place they use to store vegetables.

"My grandmother said that she will not go, she said she wants to die at her home," the 33-year-old said.

Olena has lived in the UK since 2011 but she has said she is worried about her family back in Ukraine.

"Where my family are the military tanks are 10km away. I have not been able to speak with my dad, just at the very beginning, and I have lost connection with him now. I do not know where he is.

"I think he is ready to fight, maybe he is fighting already - I have no idea what he is doing.

"I am so worried. I am safe, I am here with my family, but the other part of my family could be killed."

What is the situation in Ukraine?

"Around 40 people" have died so far after Russian troops launched a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine earlier today.

That figure was reported just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned any interference would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

Explosions have been heard across Ukraine - in the capital Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Odesa - as President Zelensky cut diplomatic ties with Russia and declared martial law, while urging Ukrainians to remain calm and stay home

What will the UK's response be to the situation in Ukraine?

Boris Johnson said the UK is prepared to resort to military measures, if required

In a televised address, Boris Johnson said the UK is prepared to resort to military measures, if required.

He said “diplomatically, politically, economically and – eventually – militarily, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure.”