Play video

Watch Victoria Davies' report

The historic Hop Pole pub in Limpley Stoke no longer faces being bought out by developers and being turned to housing.

The owners of the beloved pub near Bath have been campaigning to reach a fundraising target of £360,000 in a race against the clock.

They have confirmed today (25 February) their target has been hit, and they will celebrate by picking up the keys.

The funds have allowed them to buy the local Freshford pub - saving the whole plot from developers who wanted to convert it into housing.

The campaigners announced the news to ITV West Country tonight (Friday 25 February).

Chair of the campaign, Simon Coombe said: "We couldn't be more delighted. Five weeks ago we had 57p in our bank account but we've raised the money thanks to all these amazing people, and today the pub is ours.

"This pub has been in the community for 500/600 years and had we not raised the money by last Friday we would have lost it forever, and now we have it forever."

The race was on after it was announced they had just 19 days to find the money at the end of January.

The campaign was well known in the area, and people were urged to donate funds via the web page.

The 16th century pub has been at the heart of the community for decades but it has been closed for the past three years and it is hoped it now will be able to open its doors again soon.

The pub dates back to the 16th century.

However, the £360,000 is just a deposit. Another £500,000 will be needed for the owners to re-decorate the tired interior - which has not seen visitors in three years.

More money is also needed to be able to reopen it and keep it fully-functioning, and the campaign website is still open and accepting donations.

Long standing fans of the iconic venue and new visitors alike will hopefully be able to visit the pub in the coming months when it becomes operational once again.