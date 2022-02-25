A man from Cornwall has been ordered to pay thousands after fly-tipping.

Billy Thomas, of Treleigh in Redruth, was fined a total of £7,348 after pleading guilty to fly-tipping at Truro Magistrates Court on February 23.

The 52-year-old was ordered to pay a £830 fine, a £83 victim surcharge, and £6,485 in costs after dumping rubbish in Illogan.

The site at Park Bottom is known to be a hotspot for fly-tipping, prompting the court to approve the use of cameras to monitor illegal activity.

Cornwall Council community protection officers spotted three men getting out of a van belonging B&T Property Maintenance – a garden waste service company - and dumping the waste.

The officers identified Mr Thomas as the owner of the business and the van, as well as being the van driver at the time.

Kevin Brader, from Cornwall Council’s public protection service said: "Cornwall Council continues to work hard to tackle issues of fly-tipping.

"Fly-tipping is not only unsightly but costs the council thousands of pounds each year to clear up the mess.

"We will continue to respond, investigate and, where evidence is found, we will take the appropriate enforcement action.

Cornwall Council's cabinet member for environment and climate change Martyn Alvey said: "This decision sends out a clear message that Cornwall Council will do everything possible to challenge fly-tipping and shows that, when taken to court, this irresponsible action can prove extremely costly."

In April 2021, a significant fly-tip was discovered on the site which included building waste, garden items, household waste, and kitchen units.

Dumping household, industrial, and commercial waste illegally is a serious criminal offence and can result in an unlimited fine.

The offender can even be sent to prison for up to five years.