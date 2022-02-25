Play video

Police in Plymouth have taken over a pedestrian Citybus in an attempt to catch unsuspecting drivers using their mobile phones.

Devon and Cornwall police have trialled the new means of police transport during rush hours in the city.

The rationale behind using a Citybus to catch people texting whilst driving is to give police a low profile, whilst also providing a high vantage point to see through drivers windows.

It comes ahead of a law change next month - from March 25 it will illegal to use almost any hand-held use devices whilst driving.

This means anyone caught using their hand-held device while driving will face a £200 fixed penalty notice and six points on their licence.

It is already illegal to text or make a phone call - other than in an emergency - using a hand-held device while driving, but the new law will also ban drivers from using their phones to take photos or videos, scroll through playlists, or play games.

It is hoped the inconspicuous nature of a pedestrian City bus will allow police to catch more phone users whilst they are driving.

In the 'police bus', it does not take long before mobiles are spotted in drivers' hands. It's in slow moving traffic that people seem to reach for their phones the most.

Once officers in the bus spot a mobile phone being used, either they tip off a nearby unmarked police car or they pull the offender over themselves to give them a ticket.

One officer told ITV News West Country: "You get people that are eating with one hand and texting with the other and driving with their knees. I've had somebody using two phones. "You can go right up to them in a fully marked police car and they wont see you, which just demonstrates how much that distraction is on the road."

Chief Inspector Jason Shears, Roads Policing Lead for Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Driving whilst distracted is every bit as unacceptable as drink driving and just as likely to be fatal.

"Research has shown that drivers using a phone – handheld or hands free – are four times more likely to be involved in a collision."

Research published by the department for transport says around one in four motorists admitted to using a phone in their had while driving at least once in the last 12 months.