Rally organised in Bristol to persuade Government to help Ukraine against Russia

A man from Ukraine has organised a rally in Bristol with the aim of trying to persuade the British government to adopt a tougher stance on Russia.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its second day, here Ukrainians in the West Country have been left fearful for their families' safety. They are wondering what they can do to help.

Yaroslav Korniyets is organising a large rally on College Green tomorrow (Saturday 26 February) and hopes public demonstrations will pressure the British government into imposing more sanctions on Russia.

He has lived and worked in Bristol for four years, and is concerned about his parents Oleksander and Halyna in north Ukraine.

This rally was held in College Green in support of Ukraine Credit: ITV West Country

He said: "Dad said that he's heard my mum crying in tears and being quite devastated by the news that she heard.

"But then immediately after that she started packing the emergency bag and all the documents and so on and I believe that reflects the reaction of most Ukrainians.

"First it's devastation, it's distress. But then they all stop panicking and start fighting that, effectively."

Many Ukrainians are queueing for cash and queuing for fuel, as both start to run low.

A multi-storey apartment block in Kyiv destroyed in an explosion during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Credit: Maia Mikhaluk/PA

Thousands of miles away, some of Bristol's Ukrainian and Russian students held a vigil on College Green yesterday.

Korniyets said: "You know, there is that feeling of being useless, of being that far away from your country.

"Even if I wanted to bear arms and go and defend my country I cannot do that because I cannot be there. I cannot travel there now.

"We have seen a lot of support from the UK government, and trust me, all Ukrainians are extremely grateful for that.

"But the sanctions that are currently imposed - they are just not enough to stop this."