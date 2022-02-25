Road closed after serious two car crash near Bristol

A main road near Bristol is closed after a two-car crash.

Emergency services are currently at the scene in High Street, Winterbourne.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which was first reported around 9.55am.

Police, fire crews and paramedics attended and the road is closed in both directions.

An eyewitness told ITV News West Country: “It looks like there’s been a head-on collision.

“There’s three fire engines here and police have closed the road. Looks like it’s shut in both ways.”

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police urged drivers to avoid the area for the time being.

“A road closure is in place and motorists are advised to avoid the route.”