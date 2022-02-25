The heartbroken fiancée of a Cornish diver who died after being attacked by a shark in Australia has described him as the love of her life.

Simon Nellist was swimming off a beach near Sydney on February 16 when he was attacked.

The 35-year-old, who was originally from Penzance, had moved to Australia in 2016 and was passionate about marine wildlife and conservation.

A week on from his death, his fiancée Jessie Ho shared a tribute online, describing him as a "one of a kind" man who cared deeply about the oceans and wildlife.

SImon moved to Australia in 2016.

She wrote: “Simon is the love of my life and I am the luckiest woman alive to have met him,” she said.

“Simon was one of a kind, and he was generous and selfless. He loved me, his family and his friends so fiercely. He is my soulmate, and was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend.

“Simon loved the ocean and marine conservation was something he believed in deeply. He found great solace in nature and we enjoyed many adventures in this beautiful country, going camping, hiking and scuba diving.

"Inspired by his dad, he was passionate about nature and night sky photography.

“He kept a special connection to his hometown Cornwall, and I cherish the time we spent there together with his family and friends. Simon, the world is a little less bright without you. I'll be missing you until we meet again.”

His family, many of whom still live in Penzance where he was born, also shared a loving tribute.

They described him as a “proud Cornishman”.

“Simon was a gentle, kind and wonderful human being” the family tribute reads.

Simon was passionate about protecting oceans and marine conservation.

“He was a cherished fiancé, son, brother, uncle and friend. Simon was funny, compassionate and always had time for people.

“He had a rare gift of instantly being able to connect with others, gaining their trust and respect.

“Whilst Simon was a proud Cornishman, growing up in the village of Ludgvan, Australia had become Simon’s home with his fiancée Jessie.

"Jessie made Simon so happy and complete – they had so many plans for their future together.”