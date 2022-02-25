A Cornish woman who weighed only three stone because of a rare condition has died in Germany – just hours before undergoing life-saving surgery.

Nicolette Baker suffered from Superior Mesenteric Artery syndrome (SMAS), which affects roughly one in 8,000 people and makes eating and drinking "excruciatingly painful".

The 36-year-old's story was shared worldwide by her childhood friends in Porthleven, and an online campaign to fund her life-saving treatment in Germany raised more than £100,000.

But just hours before she was due to undergo the procedure, Nicolette died.

Nicolette's friends raised £100,000 to fund her surgery in Germany Credit: BPM Media

Her former school teacher, James Kitto, said it was "absolutely heartbreaking".

"Nicolette had travelled to Germany and was so close to having the operation that could have changed her life, but it wasn’t to be," he said.

"She was a selfless person. The most important thing in her life was being able to help others.

"She regularly cooked for the homeless and spent her most recent Christmas Day at St Petrocs (homeless shelter) serving Christmas dinner to those in need, despite being so poorly herself.

"Nicolette was such a wonderful, thoughtful person. I, and I’m sure many others, will forever be inspired by her example of kindness to others and by her strength and her bravery."

Former classmate Mark Pollard added: "Perhaps it’s a small condolence that she knew that she had literally thousands of people behind her and supporting her and that she died trying, despite having resigned herself to death previously.

"I never thought she’d die though - hope is a wonderful, dangerous thing to have sometimes. When you think she’s had such rotten luck. She was amazing."

Despite her life-threatening condition, Nicolette remained hopeful and had spent time volunteering at a soup kitchen and a local charity shop.

Nicolette's family said: "We would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of sympathy and for sharing their lovely memories of Nicolette."

'Giving me this chance'

Nicolette received several donations of more than £1,000 and a series of events were organised in Cornwall to raise funds.

At the time, Nicolette said the money would not just help her - but others afflicted by her condition.

Nicolette with her former primary school teacher, James Kitto. Credit: ITV West Country

"Any unspent donations following my surgery, recovery and aftercare will be used to make a difference to the lives of others on our planet," she said previously.

"Because the difference you have made to mine just by giving me this chance has been indefinable."

Tributes and condolences have poured in since Nicolette’s death.

Jemima Eddy said: "Oh no, this is so desperately sad. What a wonderful kind and selfless person, with a heart full of love to give. Nicolette has inspired so many. I’m so sorry."

Karen Gronwalt added: "I am so very sorry to hear this. My condolences are with all of her family and friends at this sad time."