A woman has died after being hit by a car in Somerset.

She was involved in a collision in an ASDA car park in Highbridge on Friday 25 February.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to the car park shortly after 10.40am after reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian.

The pedestrian was given first aid by members of the public and was treated by air ambulance staff but died at the scene.

She has not been formally identified but is believed to be a local woman in her 80s.

The force has said her family has been contacted and will be supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

There have been no arrests but the driver of the vehicle involved - a man in his 70s - has spoken with officers.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "Officers are grateful to a number of members of the public who spoke to them at the scene but are keen to hear from anyone else who was in the ASDA car park at around the time, especially if they may have dashcam footage.

"If you can help please call 101 and give the reference 5222046606."