Police are investigating after a teenager was attacked on a canal path in Bridgwater.

The 18-year-old was walking along the path on February 11 when he was set upon by hooded and masked youths.

He was punched to the floor and kicked while he was on the ground, suffering cuts and bruises to his head and face.

The youths were wearing black hoodies and jogging bottoms and some had blue face masks on.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said they were last seen walking along the path towards the town centre.

"We are appealing for anybody who witnessed an assault on an 18-year-old to come forward," the force spokesperson said.

"The victim was assaulted while walking home from work along the canal towpath, near Morrisons supermarket, in Bridgwater at approximately 11pm on Friday 11 February."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 5222035423.