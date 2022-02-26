A team of artists are set to transform part of the M32, covering up the grey and dark concrete columns with new, vibrant artwork, will improve the look and feel of the area.

The government-owned company is teaming up with LitterARTI to improve the underside of the Eastville viaduct, with artists painting three columns.

The artists will start their work on Monday (28 February) which will take around two weeks to complete.

It is hoped the transformation will help to improve the environment for those living nearby or using the M32.

Sean Walsh, Route Manager for National Highways, said: “We want Bristol’s M32 gateway to be a clean and welcoming environment for our motorists and local residents living alongside the road.

“We’re investing in the environment and communities surrounding our network, as well as the people travelling and working on it. We aim to address social and environmental issues and add real value to society."

Similar grey columns under the M32 show the current state of the viaduct. Credit: National Highways

The initial idea for the project came from community member and local resident Maire De Burca who attracted supporters and interested artists via a Facebook group.

Lead artists Sadie Phew and Conrico Steez stepped forward to manage the project.

Artist Sadie Phew said: “We want to encourage the community to use the space more by creating an outdoor art gallery and we're so happy to be making it happen.

“It's a pleasure to share our love of nature and passion for ecology and conservation through our artwork.”

With support from commissioned artists Aumairah Hassan and Manazzar Siddique from Peace of Art, designs will focus on nature and bright bold shapes and colours, as decided by questionnaires sent out to the community last year.

One design uses inspiration from a scientific research project focusing on the River Frome, looking at microscopic single-celled organisms called diatoms which are the lowest stage of the food chain.

LItterARTI has been working on art projects with communities alongside the M32 for over five years, while also running the M32 Flea Market.

Annali Grimes, from LitterARTI, said: “For real change to come about, it needs to be driven by the people.

“It is positive that the underpass and communities surrounding the motorway are being prioritised just as much as the motorway on the top.

“By brightening up and beautifying the area, it will definitely lift spirits of local people and will improve the space for communities and pedestrians around and along the M32 corridor.

“Hopefully this is the beginning of more improvements to come in the future.”