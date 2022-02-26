As the Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its third day, hundreds of people have gathered on College Green in Bristol in protest.

They hope demonstrations will pressure the British government into imposing more sanctions on Russia.

Yaroslav Korniyets, who organised the rally, has lived and worked in Bristol for four years.

He told ITV News he is concerned about his parents Oleksander and Halyna in north Ukraine: "You know, there is that feeling of being useless, of being that far away from your country.

"Even if I wanted to bear arms and go and defend my country I cannot do that because I cannot be there. I cannot travel there now.

"We have seen a lot of support from the UK government, and trust me, all Ukrainians are extremely grateful for that.

"But the sanctions that are currently imposed - they are just not enough to stop this."

Protestors gathered on College Green. Credit: ITV News

Calling on Bristol to “stand with Ukraine”, the peaceful demonstration was organised by the Ukrainian community in the city through an event posted on social media.

Russian troops stormed towards the capital Kyiv overnight on Saturday, but were met with heavy resistance and fighting by Ukrainian forces, as the country's president vowed to fight on.

It was a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground, but the capital did not fall and Ukrainian officials reported some success in fending off assaults.

Amid the violence, the country’s president President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting Saturday that he would stay and fight on.

More to follow.