Play video

Watch Charlotte Gay's preview

The signs of spring have returned but there is one flower in particular getting horticulturists excited in Truro.

Wendy Perry is opening her gardens at Bosvigo House once again to share her collection of Hellebores in aid of Shelterbox.

It's become an annual pilgrimage for fans of the hardy flower as people travel hundreds of miles to come and see them.

Hannah Tugwell was 36 years old and travelling in Thailand with her husband when the tsunami struck. Credit: Wendy Perry

She says it's the colours, the shape and the fact that bloom during the coldest months of the year which makes them the "perfect winter flower".

Wendy is incredibly enthusiastic about this variety of flower, calling herself a "hellabore" for how much she talks about them.

But she uses this passion to raise money for in memory of her daughter.

Hannah Tugwell was 36 when she died in the 2004 Indian Ocean Boxing Day tsunami. In the 18 years since then her mum Wendy has held the annual Bosvigo Hellebore Day in aid of Cornish disaster relief charity Shelterbox.

Wendy initially raised money to help the Thai fishermen rebuild their lives after the Boxing Day Tsunami in 2004. Credit: Bosvigo House

Head of fundraising Robyn Cummins says Wendy has done an "incredible" amount for the charity, raising more than £20,000 over nearly two decades.

"When you see events happening around the world, sometimes you feel powerless and don't know what to do to help. And I think that's where fundraising for ShelterBox can help to provide a really tangible solution."

An unusual double hellebore grown by Wendy Credit: ITV News

Hellebore Day had to be cancelled last year during the pandemic, this year the gardens are back open from 10am till 4pm on Saturday 26th February. Organisers request visitors wear masks in the sales and refreshment areas.