Police are trying to identify two men after two assaults took place at a Bristol nightclub on Sunday 6 February.

One man was punched in the face which resulted in him needing emergency dental treatment.

Officers would like to talk to the man in the left hand image in connection with this assault, which is being treated as a GBH.

The offender is described as white, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, between 5ft 10ins and 6ft 1ins tall and of medium build. He had dark hair with a fade and stubble/short beard.

Another man was head-butted. He was also treated at hospital for common assault level facial injuries.

The offender for this assault is also described as white, aged in his mid-20s and about 6ft tall. He had dark hair with a fade and some facial hair while he wore a black and white checked shirt.

Both assaults happened at approximately 2am on the main dance floor of Lakota nightclub in the city centre.

Avon and Sommerset Police say that anyone who can help identify either of the two men should call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222030093.