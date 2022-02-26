A Dorset Police sergeant who sent 'gossipy' Whatsapp messages during the investigation into Sarah Everard's murder has been found guilty of misconduct.Sergeant Simon Kempton was on secondment serving as treasurer to the Police Federation - the body representing officers in England and Wales - when Ms Everard was abducted.

A misconduct hearing was held at Dorset Police headquarters in Winfrith from Tuesday 22 February to Friday 25 February.

When former Metropolitan Police Constable Wayne Couzens appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court to face charges of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, PS Kempton posted a series of messages on a group chat in which he disclosed evidence that had been revealed during the hearing.

One message began: “Wait until you hear what his defence was”.

The members’ responses mocked the colour of Couzens’ hair and joked about him sustaining injuries in custody.

Misconduct was found proven, however, separate allegations of breaches of the standards for orders and instructions and confidentiality were not.

33-year-old Sarah Everard was falsely arrested by then-police officer Wayne Couzens.

In his mitigating submissions to the independent panel, Sergeant Kempton showed considerable remorse and apologised for his action.

The officer received a final written warning, which will last for two years.

Following the hearing, Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya, Dorset Police’s lead for professional standards, said: “Our officers are duty-bound to adhere to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity at all times, irrespective of whether they conduct their duties in Dorset Police or are seconded to another organisation.

“Following an independent investigation by the IOPC, this case was referred to an independently chaired panel, which made the decision that the officer had committed misconduct.

“It is disappointing that a hearing had to find an officer guilty of misconduct, especially as it was in relation to an abhorrent crime, where the reputation of the police service nationally was already very much under scrutiny.

"Sergeant Kempton’s actions showed complete disregard to Sarah Everard and her family.

“Locally and nationally the public expect and deserve to have trust and confidence in the police. This trust is immensely important to us and I hope the outcome of this case sends out a clear message that we take misconduct very seriously and will not tolerate any behaviour that falls below the standards expected.

“If you have any concerns in respect of any member of the organisation who is alleged to have failed to maintain the highest of standards and behaviour, we would encourage you to please report your concerns to Dorset Police so they can be thoroughly investigated.”

Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner David Sidwick said: “Dorset’s residents and communities deserve to have trust in their police service and every incident of this nature erodes that trust.

“Sergeant Kempton showed no regard to the abhorrent crime that was committed against Sarah Everard and has, quite rightly had to face the consequences of his actions.

“Both I and the Chief Constable take misconduct very seriously and I vow to work alongside him to ensure that the high standards that Dorset Police expects of its officers, staff and volunteers are upheld.”