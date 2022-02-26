Storm Eustice delays diesel deliveries across the South West

Drivers are reporting diesel shortages across Devon and Cornwall with many fuel stations running dry.

The cashier at the Shell garage in Ashburton, where make shift 'no diesel' signs have been put up, says they're not expecting another delivery of diesel until the middle of next week.

At the BP garage in Ivybridge they're limiting drivers to a maximum of £30 per purchase in order to supply as many motorists as possible.

According to staff there, Storm Eustice, and following bad weather, meant ships have struggled to deliver and unload fuel at the terminal in Plymouth.

The Plymouth terminal serves fuel stations across the South West and many are now out of diesel until the next delivery is made.

Multiple fuel stations along the A38 in South Devon are out of diesel Credit: ITV West Country

It comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked fears of shortages and price hikes in the UK.

On Wednesday both petrol and diesel reached new record levels, according to the RAC unleaded was nearly 149.5p a litre and diesel almost 153p.

But oil prices fell again on Friday and motorists are being urged not to panic buy.