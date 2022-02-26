Yate Shopping Centre has been bought for nearly £60million by an American investment firm.

Illinois-based hedge fund company Magnetar Capital has purchased the site after it went up for sale last October.

The shopping centre is home to several big-name brands including Marks & Spencer, TK Maxx and Next.

The new owners say they want to “enhance the centre and this area of Yate”.

The shopping centre attracts around 11million visitors every year.

‘Well-located and well-anchored’

Alan Shaffran, who is the senior portfolio manager and European head at Magnetar, said: “Magnetar is pleased that in our purchase of Yate, we found a prime example of the retail strategy Northdale and Magnetar sought in our partnership.

“A well-located and well-anchored property with a track record of producing stable income despite retail and pandemic headwinds, yet one where active management could enhance tenant, consumer and investor offerings.”

The shopping centre was first built in the 1960s.

Yate was also named the most resilient small town in the country for 2021 - which is what helped attract the Centre’s new owners.

Jon Taylor, who is a partner at Northdale, explained: "The centre has proven resilient through the Covid pandemic due to its strategic town centre location, affordable rents and good tenant mix, which is weighted toward community and convenience occupiers.

"It also offers multiple asset management initiatives for both retail and alternative uses. We intend to work closely with local government to help enhance the Centre and this area of Yate.”