The Bristol Hippodrome has cancelled the upcoming visit of a Siberian ballet company in response to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia were due to perform Swan Lake at the Hippodrome over two days in March.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Ambassador Theatre Group said they "stand firmly behind the people and nation of Ukraine" and that they hope for a "swift return to peace and stability in the region."

They continued: "Consequently, the decision has been taken to cancel the forthcoming visit of the Russian State Ballet Company of Siberia to our venues, Edinburgh Playhouse and Bristol Hippodrome.

"We will be in touch with customers who had tickets for these performances as soon as possible, and thank them for their patience and understanding."

It comes as hundreds of people marched on College Green in Bristol as part of a 'Stand with Ukraine' demonstration yesterday (Saturday 26 February).

Protestors gathered on College Green. Credit: ITV News

The Ukrainian community were joined by hundreds of people from Bristol who say they wanted to show their solidarity with them and send an anti-war message. Many were fearful of how this conflict could escalate.

Further demonstrations are planned for Wednesday 2nd March as the city looks to come together once again.