Bristol paramedic completes charity trek around South West Coast path

A Bristol paramedic has completed a 630 mile trek - that's a marathon a day - around the entire South West Coast Path to raise money for Great Western Air Ambulance.

Rob Stanfield only qualified with South Western Ambulance in October but wanted to spend his annual leave fundraising for the charity he often works alongside.

In a post on his Facebook Rob said: "The 630 mile South West Coast Path is complete! 24 days and 14 hours.

"An incredible adventure and thanks to you we've currently raised £5,484 for our Great Western Air Ambulance!

"Thank you so much! I'm completely knackered and on my way home! Will update with plenty more pics and a bit more of a write up soon. Thank you everyone!"

Rob says the challenge was a lot tougher than he had imagined. Credit: Rob Stanfield

Starting on 2 February, he has walked about 26 miles a day over 25 days.

The entire coastal walk is the equivalent to hiking up four Mount Everest's and Rob has needed to eat 6,000 calories a day to complete the challenge.

The 27-year-old has been mostly sleeping outside in a sleeping bag under a sheet and has braved all three named storms which battered the West Country last weekend.

Rob said: "Gail force winds, sideways rain, minimal sleep, persistent pain in my legs and feet increases the misery infinitely - sometimes 1-2mph is all that's possible.

"At its worst it's utterly soul destroying, especially when my favourite waterproof hat got blown off the cliff!"

Rob mostly slept outside during his challenge. Credit: Rob Stanfied

Rob started in Somerset and walked along the north Devon and Cornwall coast to Land's End. He then trekked down to Lizard Point and up through south Devon, finishing in Dorset.

He has now raised almost £6,000 for Great Western Air Ambulance.